Elizabethtown fast food employee found guilty of killing co-worker

Charles Cowherd was killed on June 17, 2016. He had been shot eight times.

Louisville woman questions if husband’s death will be solved as homicides continue to rise

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

Pregnant New Albany woman reportedly found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

The arrests were made Saturday after police investigated community tips and surveillance video.

Suspects arrested in connection with recent robberies of Louisville senior citizens

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.

Highly contagious and potentially dangerous dog flu has made its way to Louisville

The University of Louisville will mount an aggressive appeal of the NCAA's ruling against its men's basketball program. WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the issues, and examines their chances.

CRAWFORD | Looking at Louisville's avenues for appeal to the NCAA

The woman at the center of the U of L basketball scandal is speaking out after the NCAA sanctioned the university this week.

Katina Powell talks U of L basketball sanctions, second book and movie in viral video

It hasn’t been a significant problem for Jefferson County Public Schools in the past, but with the recent firing of a longtime principal, the issue of student residency violations has been launched into the spotlight.

Norton Elementary School principal Ken Stites was fired from JCPS on May 30.

SUNDAY EDITION | Breaking down the unprecedented firing of a longtime JCPS principal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethown, Kentucky, fast food worker has been found guilty -- but mentally ill -- of killing a co-worker, apparently over sanitary habits.

A jury found 28-year-old Joshua Ratliff guilty of killing 22-year-old Ryan Birse in February of last year at a KFC/Taco Bell restaurant.

Witnesses testified Ratliff came to the restaurant on his day off and shot Birse while he was packing chicken.

A worker says the two argued two days before the shooting after Birse told Ratliff to stop touching chicken after taking his hands out of the dishwater.

Ratliff faces between 20 to 50 years in prison, or life in prison.

