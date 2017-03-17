Elizabethtown fast food employee found guilty of killing co-work - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Elizabethtown fast food employee found guilty of killing co-worker

Posted: Updated:
Joshua Ratliff (Source: Hardin County Detention Center) Joshua Ratliff (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethown, Kentucky, fast food worker has been found guilty -- but mentally ill -- of killing a co-worker, apparently over sanitary habits.

A jury found 28-year-old Joshua Ratliff guilty of killing 22-year-old Ryan Birse in February of last year at a KFC/Taco Bell restaurant.

Witnesses testified Ratliff came to the restaurant on his day off and shot Birse while he was packing chicken.

A worker says the two argued two days before the shooting after Birse told Ratliff to stop touching chicken after taking his hands out of the dishwater.

Ratliff faces between 20 to 50 years in prison, or life in prison.

