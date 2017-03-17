JCPS' Brown School seeks official 'J. Graham Brown School' name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Brown School is asking the Jefferson County Board of Education next week to be formally renamed the J. Graham Brown School.

The school's site-based council unanimously approved a motion supporting the name change on Jan. 19, according to a letter submitted to the school board in support of the proposal that is up for consideration at Tuesday's meeting.

"Until recently, we were under the impression that J. Graham Brown School was the official name of our school," the letter reads. "That is the name that is on the outside of our building and the name on the diplomas that are handed to our graduates every year. We are asking that our school be officially known by the name that we've called ourselves for the last 45 years."

The Brown School was founded in 1972 in honor of J. Graham Brown and opened in the Brown Hotel. Brown was a local philanthropist who died in 1969. The school has been located in the former Ahrens Trade School building at 546 S. First Street since 1980.

According to the rationale on the school board agenda, school officials say "recognizing J. Graham Brown School as our official name provides proper recognition to our namesake."

In addition, "identifying our school as the J. Graham Brown School distinguishes us from other schools across the nation who have the name 'Brown' in their title."

Letters from the school's alumni association, PTSA and student advisory council are also supportive of the name change.

Reporter Antoinette Konz covers K-12 education for WDRB News. She can be reached at 502-585-0838 or @tkonz on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.