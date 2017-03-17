E'town police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Plaza - WDRB 41 Louisville News

E'town police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Plaza 94 Food Mart

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police need help tracking down the man who robbed the Plaza 94 Food Mart and Car Wash Thursday night.

Police say the suspect showed a gun, demanded money, then took off running. Police say the suspect is a white male between 40 and 50 years old, about 5'11" and weighing around 160 pounds.

If you recognize the man in the photo, you're asked to call Elizabethtown police.

