E'town police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Plaza 94 Food Mart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police need help tracking down the man who robbed the Plaza 94 Food Mart and Car Wash Thursday night.

Police say the suspect showed a gun, demanded money, then took off running. Police say the suspect is a white male between 40 and 50 years old, about 5'11" and weighing around 160 pounds.

If you recognize the man in the photo, you're asked to call Elizabethtown police.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.