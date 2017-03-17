One person dead after Friday morning crash on Poplar Level Road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

One person dead after Friday morning crash on Poplar Level Road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a crash on Poplar Level Road Friday morning.

According to Louisville Metro Police, the crash took place just before 9 a.m. on Poplar Level Road, near Eigelbach Avenue.

Police say the driver of a Ford Aerostar van heading southbound on Poplar Level Road tried to turn left onto Eigelbach Avenue, when it was hit by a Mercury passenger vehicle heading northbound on Poplar Level Road.

The driver of the Ford was thrown from the vehicle. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Mercury passenger vehicle suffered only minor injuries and was taken to Norton Suburban Hospital.

The Louisville Metro Police Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2107 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.