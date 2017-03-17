Deadline for Indiana college students to apply for financial aid - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Deadline for Indiana college students to apply for financial aid extended

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana college students have more time to apply for financial aid.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education extended the deadline to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid -- or FAFSA -- to April 15. The agency says it's because of an issue with its federal data retrieval tool that complicated the application process for families.

The FAFSA form is used to determine eligibility for federal and state financial aid.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

