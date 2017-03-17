Monopoly gains three new game pieces, while giving others the 'b - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Monopoly gains three new game pieces, while giving others the 'boot'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What do a golden Tyrannosaurus rex, a penguin and a rubber duck have in common? They're all featured as new Monopoly game pieces.

The makers of the board game are getting rid of its boot, wheelbarrow and thimble.

More than 4.3 million fans voted on the tokens they wanted to see in future versions of the game.

The classic Scottish terrier, battleship, racecar, top hat and cat will still be part of the game.

Hasbro will release the version with the new pieces this fall.

