Lousiville neighborhoods to be cleaned this weekend

Lousiville neighborhoods to be cleaned this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six high crime neighborhoods are about to get some TLC.

It's an effort by the city called Clean-Lou.

50 miles of alleys and streets in the California, Parkland, Russell, Shawnee, Shelby Park and Smoketown neighborhoods will be cleaned and beautified.

The concept: A clean neighborhood is a safer neighborhood.

The first cleanup is Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting and ending at Baxter Square Park in the Russell neighborhood with a community picnic at noon.

The final two cleanups take place April 15 and April 22.

