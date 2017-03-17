President Trump, conservatives, agree on changes to new health care bill

Charles Cowherd was killed on June 17, 2016. He had been shot eight times.

Charles Cowherd was killed on June 17, 2016. He had been shot eight times.

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

Pregnant New Albany woman reportedly found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

Pregnant New Albany woman reportedly found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.

The University of Louisville will mount an aggressive appeal of the NCAA's ruling against its men's basketball program. WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the issues, and examines their chances.

The University of Louisville will mount an aggressive appeal of the NCAA's ruling against its men's basketball program. WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the issues, and examines their chances.

The woman at the center of the U of L basketball scandal is speaking out after the NCAA sanctioned the university this week.

The woman at the center of the U of L basketball scandal is speaking out after the NCAA sanctioned the university this week.

It hasn’t been a significant problem for Jefferson County Public Schools in the past, but with the recent firing of a longtime principal, the issue of student residency violations has been launched into the spotlight.

It hasn’t been a significant problem for Jefferson County Public Schools in the past, but with the recent firing of a longtime principal, the issue of student residency violations has been launched into the spotlight.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump and some conservatives agree on some changes to the Republican health care bill.

It's seen as an effort to ease deep divisions on the plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Lawmakers say some of those changes include work requirements and grants for states.

The bill would kill much of Obamacare and create new tax credits for Medicaid.

"We're going to take care of people at all levels. I just want to let the world know I am 100% in favor ... This bill has to fall within the regulations we are dealing with, the laws we're dealing with and it will. But yes we're trying to get as much into it and trying to find a consensus of what gives the softest landing, sufficient time to transition to a system that helps drive down the costs of healthcare and thus raises the affordability," said Rep Darrell Issa (R-California).

The American Healthcare Act passed the House Budget committee yesterday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.