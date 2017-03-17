President Trump, conservatives, agree on changes to new health c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

President Trump, conservatives, agree on changes to new health care bill

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump and some conservatives agree on some changes to the Republican health care bill.

It's seen as an effort to ease deep divisions on the plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Lawmakers say some of those changes include work requirements and grants for states.

The bill would kill much of Obamacare and create new tax credits for Medicaid.

"We're going to take care of people at all levels. I just want to let the world know I am 100% in favor ... This bill has to fall within the regulations we are dealing with, the laws we're dealing with and it will. But yes we're trying to get as much into it and trying to find a consensus of what gives the softest landing, sufficient time to transition to a system that helps drive down the costs of healthcare and thus raises the affordability," said Rep Darrell Issa (R-California).

The American Healthcare Act passed the House Budget committee yesterday.

