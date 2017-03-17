Trump, Merkel talk job training

Charles Cowherd was killed on June 17, 2016. He had been shot eight times.

WDRB's Eric Crawford says an appeal of Thursday's harsh NCAA penalties is a longshot for the University of Louisville, and won't restore the shine on the 2013 NCAA title even if successful.

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

Pregnant New Albany woman reportedly found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.

The University of Louisville will mount an aggressive appeal of the NCAA's ruling against its men's basketball program. WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the issues, and examines their chances.

The woman at the center of the U of L basketball scandal is speaking out after the NCAA sanctioned the university this week.

It hasn’t been a significant problem for Jefferson County Public Schools in the past, but with the recent firing of a longtime principal, the issue of student residency violations has been launched into the spotlight.

WASHINGTON (AP) - A meeting between President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on vocational training Friday offered further evidence of the first daughter's influence in the White House.

A White House official said Merkel's staff reached out to Ivanka Trump about setting up the meeting. During the session, Trump and Merkel talked with American and German executives and discussed how companies can better train workers.

In his opening remarks, Trump said that "training our workforce for the 21st century" was a top priority, adding that "we want to make sure we have the workforce development programs we need to ensure these jobs are being filled by American workers."

Ivanka Trump, who recruited the American executives in attendance, guided the discussion. She praised her father's "commitment to creating millions of jobs" and stressed the need for private investment, noting that "ingenuity, creativity often comes from the determination of the private sector."

The conversation was focused on vocational training and workforce development, not on the thornier issues of international trade. At the end of the session, Ivanka Trump said the executives would form a taskforce that will provide a report in three months detailing programs that could be expanded and ways the countries can work together.

This was the second international workforce meeting coordinated with Ivanka Trump. During Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit last month, she helped organize a meeting on economic development opportunities for women. That came together at the suggestion of Trudeau's office.

Participants from the United States included Andrew Liveris, CEO of Dow Chemical; Ginni Rometty, CEO of IBM; and Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce. From Germany were Harald Krüger, CEO of BMW AG; Joe Kaeser, CEO of Siemens AG; and Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG. Several students taking part in vocational programs also spoke about their experiences.

Attending for the administration were Trump adviser - and Ivanka Trump's husband - Jared Kushner, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, chief of staff Reince Priebus and Dina Powell, who is expected to soon be named deputy national security adviser for strategy.

Unlike her husband, Ivanka Trump does not, for now, have an official White House role, but is a regular participant in meetings and events. She moved her young family to Washington when her father took office and has emphasized an interest in working on economic policies that impact women and girls.

