Northern Kentucky Toyota facility to become education center - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Northern Kentucky Toyota facility to become education center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Toyota is committing a northern Kentucky facility to teaching the next generation of workers.

The company announced Friday it's donating its Quality and Engineering Lab in Erlanger to become an education center serving the northern Kentucky-Cincinnati area.

The Ignite Institute will initially serve up to a thousand students high school students, who will be taught a wide range of skills, including science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

And, the state is giving a nearly $7 million grant to Boone County Schools, which will operate the institute.

The Ignite Institute is set to open in the fall of 2019.

