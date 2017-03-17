Municipal utility apologizes for wrong past-due notices - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Municipal utility apologizes for wrong past-due notices

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) - An Indiana municipal utility is apologizing for a clerical error that led to about 2,000 customers improperly getting past-due notices and warnings that they face being disconnected.

Columbus City Utilities director Keith Reeves says the error happened when city utility clerks were sending out routine email notices March 3 on water and sewer bills to let customers know they were past due on their bills.

He says that about 2,500 of the notices went out when only 200 accounts were actually past due. He says they regret the error.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

