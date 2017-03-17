Louisville hosts nation's largest dog show - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville hosts nation's largest dog show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of dogs from around the world visited Louisville this weekend for the annual Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows.

Dogs competed in conformation, obedience, agility, rally, barn hunt and diving at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center.

The dogs were judged against a standard for their specific breed, including coat type and texture, specific movement, and head structure. 

Visitors could also shop at more than 50 booths. 

"These are super athletes that are out here. They're trained for years. You'll see all shapes and sizes of animals out here, all sizes of dogs. They'll run through tunnels, they'll weave, they'll jump hurdles and this is timed," Lori Bewley, Media Chair of the Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows, said. "You're going to see every breed, you're going to see mixed breeds, you're going to see dogs that are dynamic and that really want to work and they're high energy dogs and they want to perform. It is super to see. It really is a thrilling event."

Around 3,000 dogs competed each day since Thursday. 

While the handlers are competitive, some of the dogs were just as ready to win.

"Some of the dogs do know what's going on. They've been competing for a long time and they like the cheering and they play to the crowd a little bit," said Debbie Owens with the Louisville Kennel Club.

Louisville Kennel Club has held more than 100 shows. 

In addition to the competition, LMPD's K-9 unit put on demonstrations. 

