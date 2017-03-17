Louisville hosts nation's largest dog show

Speeding cars have been a concern for residents on East Highway 86.

A local grassroots organization is showing the importance of paying it forward while giving many fathers a second chance with not only their children but also with the community. On Sunday, hundreds of fathers and families met at Shelby Park for the 2NOT1 Father’s Day Cookout.

Denzinger was shot and killed in the line of duty in June 2007 by a teenager while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Vigil marks 10 years since Floyd County Sheriff's deputy Frank Denzinger died in the line of duty

A Pentagon spokesman says the U.S. had not shot down a Syrian regime aircraft before Sunday's confrontation.

US shoots down Syrian aircraft for first time

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.

Highly contagious and potentially dangerous dog flu has made its way to Louisville

Brendan McKay pitched five tough innings and the Louisville bullpen was dominant as the Cards won their first College World Series game in 10 years, 8-4 over Texas A&M.

CRAWFORD | All Cards on deck as Louisville wins CWS opener over Texas A&M

The University of Louisville will mount an aggressive appeal of the NCAA's ruling against its men's basketball program. WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the issues, and examines their chances.

CRAWFORD | Looking at Louisville's avenues for appeal to the NCAA

It hasn’t been a significant problem for Jefferson County Public Schools in the past, but with the recent firing of a longtime principal, the issue of student residency violations has been launched into the spotlight.

Norton Elementary School principal Ken Stites was fired from JCPS on May 30.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of dogs from around the world visited Louisville this weekend for the annual Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows.

Dogs competed in conformation, obedience, agility, rally, barn hunt and diving at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center.

The dogs were judged against a standard for their specific breed, including coat type and texture, specific movement, and head structure.

Visitors could also shop at more than 50 booths.

"These are super athletes that are out here. They're trained for years. You'll see all shapes and sizes of animals out here, all sizes of dogs. They'll run through tunnels, they'll weave, they'll jump hurdles and this is timed," Lori Bewley, Media Chair of the Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows, said. "You're going to see every breed, you're going to see mixed breeds, you're going to see dogs that are dynamic and that really want to work and they're high energy dogs and they want to perform. It is super to see. It really is a thrilling event."

Around 3,000 dogs competed each day since Thursday.

While the handlers are competitive, some of the dogs were just as ready to win.

"Some of the dogs do know what's going on. They've been competing for a long time and they like the cheering and they play to the crowd a little bit," said Debbie Owens with the Louisville Kennel Club.

Louisville Kennel Club has held more than 100 shows.

In addition to the competition, LMPD's K-9 unit put on demonstrations.

