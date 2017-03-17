Special investigator appointed by Mayor Fischer in LMPD Explorer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Special investigator appointed by Mayor Fischer in LMPD Explorer program case

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has appointed a special investigator and has ordered additional steps be taken in the case of alleged sexual abuse in the LMPD Explorer Program, according to a release Friday from the Mayor's office. 

Fischer appointed former U.S. Attorney Kerry B. Harvey, who will conduct a special investigation into the Explorer Program case and actions of other city employees regarding the case. 

The FBI's Louisville Office has also been asked by the mayor to investigate possible federal law violations related to the allegations.

An additional look into all city programs involving children and teenagers has also been ordered by Fischer to determine if the proper steps are in place to protect the city's youth. 

Fischer says the inquiry is necessary as Metro Government offers programs and partners with other organizations involving children and youth. 

This inquiry will also review and recommend national best practices and policies for youth programs in the city, the release states. 

Fischer's office signed a contract with Harvey Friday, who will update the council on his work throughout the process. 

Harvey will conduct interviews, review documents and perform other actions to determine what happened within the Explorer Program, paralleling the criminal investigation underway by LMPD.

Related Stories: 

Police were told in 2013 investigation that officer solicited sex from teen in Explorer program

Majority of Louisville Metro Council calls for outside investigation of LMPD

LMPD officer involved in Explorer Program sex abuse case also involved in 2013 investigation

Attorney claims members of LMPD covered up rape of teen boy

Mayor Fischer temporarily suspends LMPD Youth Explorer program over sex abuse allegations

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.