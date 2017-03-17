Local principals get pie to the face as students celebrate succe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local principals get pie to the face as students celebrate success

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday was not so lucky for two local principals who got pies to the face ... over, and over again.

Students showed no mercy throwing pies at their principal and assistant principal at Lincoln Performing Arts School as a fun way to celebrate their success.

For several weeks, the elementary students have been raising money to support the Fund for the Arts.

They beat their goal of $5,000 and raised $7,000!

The top fundraisers got to throw the pies.

"Some days, students could come to school dressed as their favorite superhero, other days they could wear funky hair or even wigs. And to participate, students would bring $1," Principal Susan French-Epps said.

The principal says don't let the fluffy whipped cream fool you, it stings when it hits your face.

