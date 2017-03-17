Bullitt County death investigation now a homicide, victim identi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bullitt County death investigation now a homicide, victim identified

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A death investigation underway in Bullitt County, is now being classified as a homicide investigation, Kentucky State Police say. 

Troopers and detectives began investigating after a call was received from the Pioneer Village Police Department Friday afternoon, asking for assistance with a death investigation in the Creekview Court area in Shepherdsville. 

According to an update from KSP on Sunday, investigation and preliminary autopsy results show 54-year-old Thai C. Lee of Shepherdsville died on Friday. 

Authorities are actively investigating and no arrests have been made. 

If you have any information, contact KSP Post 4 at 270-766-5078 or your local police department. 

We will provide updates as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

