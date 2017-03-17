POLICE: Mail containing marijuana lands Indiana woman in jail - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Mail containing marijuana lands Indiana woman in jail

Posted: Updated:
Amaleah Black-Smiley Amaleah Black-Smiley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman is in jail after police say she accepted mail containing nearly one pound of marijuana. 

According to a release from Indiana State Police, the investigation began Friday morning when officers, along with a K-9 unit, responded to a shipping company to investigate possible shipments of drugs. 

The K-9 unit alerted the officers on a suspicious package and officers obtained a search warrant. 

The box contained at least one pound of marijuana wrapped with coffee beans. 

Around 10 a.m. Friday officers delivered the package to the intended address in Jasper, Indiana. 

49-year-old Amaleah Black-Smiley identified herself by a different name, which was the name listed on the package as the recipient. 

Black-Smiley was taken into custody and is being held in the Dubois County Security Center charged with possession of marijuana. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.