POLICE: Mail containing marijuana lands Indiana woman in jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman is in jail after police say she accepted mail containing nearly one pound of marijuana.

According to a release from Indiana State Police, the investigation began Friday morning when officers, along with a K-9 unit, responded to a shipping company to investigate possible shipments of drugs.

The K-9 unit alerted the officers on a suspicious package and officers obtained a search warrant.

The box contained at least one pound of marijuana wrapped with coffee beans.

Around 10 a.m. Friday officers delivered the package to the intended address in Jasper, Indiana.

49-year-old Amaleah Black-Smiley identified herself by a different name, which was the name listed on the package as the recipient.

Black-Smiley was taken into custody and is being held in the Dubois County Security Center charged with possession of marijuana.

