Local lawn care business suffers setback days before spring officially begins

A Pentagon spokesman says the U.S. had not shot down a Syrian regime aircraft before Sunday's confrontation.

Denzinger was shot and killed in the line of duty in June 2007 by a teenager while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

Pregnant New Albany woman reportedly found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

A local grassroots organization is showing the importance of paying it forward while giving many fathers a second chance with not only their children but also with the community. On Sunday, hundreds of fathers and families met at Shelby Park for the 2NOT1 Father’s Day Cookout.

Brendan McKay pitched five tough innings and the Louisville bullpen was dominant as the Cards won their first College World Series game in 10 years, 8-4 over Texas A&M.

CRAWFORD | All Cards on deck as Louisville wins CWS opener over Texas A&M

It hasn’t been a significant problem for Jefferson County Public Schools in the past, but with the recent firing of a longtime principal, the issue of student residency violations has been launched into the spotlight.

The University of Louisville will mount an aggressive appeal of the NCAA's ruling against its men's basketball program. WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the issues, and examines their chances.

CRAWFORD | Looking at Louisville's avenues for appeal to the NCAA

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.

Highly contagious and potentially dangerous dog flu has made its way to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Slashing every tire on every vehicle, surveillance video from Thursday night shows a vandal's attack on a local lawn care business, and the owner thinks he knows who is responsible.

In all, 34 tires slashed on every truck at Mike Osbourn's Lawn Care business in Bullitt County.

"I had to call all of my customers today and say, 'hey, I can't make it,'" Osbourn said.

Police were called but Osbourn says he already knows who is responsible. He suspects a former employee.

He came to that conclusion after hearing from one worker, Garrett Kingsley.

"He told me about him needing me to be some type of lookout for something, he wouldn't say what it was. He just said he seen a post of Facebook that Mike made awhile back and he wasn't very happy with it, he was going to do something about it," Kingsley said.

The hit to the business comes as the busiest time of year for lawn care services is right around the corner with the official start of spring on Monday.

"We're anxious to work, spray weeds, cut grass, get out there spread the mulch and then this happens to us," Osbourn said.

For now, Osbourn and his 18 employees will have to wait out the slow season a little longer.

"There's no way I have six to seven thousand laying around here to buy tires for all of our trucks, I just don't have it," he said.

Hillview Police are investigating. So far, no one has been arrested.

