Police step up patrols over St. Patrick's Day weekend

A Pentagon spokesman says the U.S. had not shot down a Syrian regime aircraft before Sunday's confrontation.

US shoots down Syrian aircraft for first time

Denzinger was shot and killed in the line of duty in June 2007 by a teenager while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Vigil marks 10 years since Floyd County Sheriff's deputy Frank Denzinger died in the line of duty

A New Albany woman is facing several serious charges after police say she was found passed out at a stop sign in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood with a needle in her arm and a child in the car.

Pregnant New Albany woman reportedly found passed out in traffic with needle in arm, child in car

A local grassroots organization is showing the importance of paying it forward while giving many fathers a second chance with not only their children but also with the community. On Sunday, hundreds of fathers and families met at Shelby Park for the 2NOT1 Father’s Day Cookout.

Brendan McKay pitched five tough innings and the Louisville bullpen was dominant as the Cards won their first College World Series game in 10 years, 8-4 over Texas A&M.

CRAWFORD | All Cards on deck as Louisville wins CWS opener over Texas A&M

It hasn’t been a significant problem for Jefferson County Public Schools in the past, but with the recent firing of a longtime principal, the issue of student residency violations has been launched into the spotlight.

Norton Elementary School principal Ken Stites was fired from JCPS on May 30.

SUNDAY EDITION | Breaking down the unprecedented firing of a longtime JCPS principal

The University of Louisville will mount an aggressive appeal of the NCAA's ruling against its men's basketball program. WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the issues, and examines their chances.

CRAWFORD | Looking at Louisville's avenues for appeal to the NCAA

Doctors say 80 percents of dogs that come in contact with the virus will get the canine influenza.

Highly contagious and potentially dangerous dog flu has made its way to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With St. Patrick's Day, the NCAA tournament, and the start of the weekend, police are calling Friday night "a triple threat," and the St. Matthews Police Department is stepping up patrols.

Officers expect more drunk drivers on the road. That's why extra officers are patrolling, both in their cars and on foot.

K-9 officer John Norton and his partner Jake were patrolling Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews early Friday night.

"Quite a few officers are on the street this evening. We have a special detail, looking for people that appear to be inebriated, walking or driving," said Asst. Chief David Beyer.

Officers are gearing up for a busy night in the bar district. Police know the NCAA tournament is just one reason to party this weekend.

"St. Patrick's day, and it's also a Friday, so we've got a lot of forces coming together," Beyer said.

Officers will patrol sidewalks and parking lots on foot, while others look out for drunk drivers on the road.

"We want to reduce the chance of accidents," Beyer said.

That's their number one priority Friday night.

"We want everybody to have a great time," he said. "This is a wonderful time of the year. We just want to make sure everyone is safe."

Police say they'll patrol through the morning hours.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.