Police step up patrols over St. Patrick's Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With St. Patrick's Day, the NCAA tournament, and the start of the weekend, police are calling Friday night "a triple threat," and the St. Matthews Police Department is stepping up patrols.

Officers expect more drunk drivers on the road. That's why extra officers are patrolling, both in their cars and on foot.

K-9 officer John Norton and his partner Jake were patrolling Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews early Friday night. 

"Quite a few officers are on the street this evening. We have a special detail, looking for people that appear to be inebriated, walking or driving," said Asst. Chief David Beyer.

Officers are gearing up for a busy night in the bar district. Police know the NCAA tournament is just one reason to party this weekend.

"St. Patrick's day, and it's also a Friday, so we've got a lot of forces coming together," Beyer said.

Officers will patrol sidewalks and parking lots on foot, while others look out for drunk drivers on the road.

"We want to reduce the chance of accidents," Beyer said.

That's their number one priority Friday night.

"We want everybody to have a great time," he said. "This is a wonderful time of the year. We just want to make sure everyone is safe."

Police say they'll patrol through the morning hours.

