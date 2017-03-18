UPDATE: Officials identify man found dead inside burning vehicle - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Officials identify man found dead inside burning vehicle at Blue Lick Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating after 51-year-old Cleveland Curtis Pope was found dead inside a burning vehicle at Blue Lick Park.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says LMPD 7th Division police officers and Okolona Fire responded to a call about a car fire in the 4100 block of Mud Lane, near Blue Lick Road.

Officials say a call was received Saturday just after midnight.

Investigators say after the fire was put out, Pope's body was found in the backseat.

LMPD's Homicide Unit and Metro Arson officials are investigating the incident.

Officials said in a press conference Sunday that Pope was dead before the car went up in flames. 

Pope was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:10 a.m. on March 18 from a gunshot wound and burns to 95 percent of his body. 

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made in the case. 

