Learn stage combat with Kentucky Shakespeare - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Learn stage combat with Kentucky Shakespeare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Join the ranks of the Montagues and Capulets and learn stage combat with Kentucky Shakespeare. 

In partnership with the Frazier History Museum, Kentucky Shakespeare fight director Eric Frantz will teach participants how to fight on stage using a medieval sword.

The workshop will take place Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. at ArtSpace located at 323 W. Broadway. The class costs $25. 

No previous stage combat experience is required, but you must be 18 years old to participate. 

To reserve a place, call 502-574-9900 or email kyle@kyshakespeare.com.

