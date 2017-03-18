Louisville Zoo holding celebration today for Kindi the gorilla's - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Zoo holding celebration today for Kindi the gorilla's 1st birthday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is celebrating a big birthday on Saturday afternoon.

Baby gorilla Kindi is celebrating her first birthday.

Kindi was born on March 14, 2016.

Her mother died of complications during her birth. That's when Kindi was placed with surrogate Kweli and the two have been together since August of last year.

The party is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at the Gorilla Forest.

