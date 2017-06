LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Fern Creek Tigers (35-2) moved on to the KHSAA Sweet 16 Semifinals after beating Ballard a fourth time this season. Fern Creek knocked off Ballard 55-52 and will face Cooper in Saturday’s semifinals in Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Cooper (30-4) notched a wire-to-wire 58-33 win against Collins to advance.

