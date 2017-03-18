U of L women open NCAA Tournament with 20-point victory - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L women open NCAA Tournament with 20-point victory

Posted: Updated:

Louisville, KY (WDRB) – The fourth-seeded Louisville Cardinals broke a school record with 28 assists and opened up NCAA Tournament play with an 82-62 win over 13th-seeded Chattanooga Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center.

U of L sophomore guard Asia Durr paced the Cardinals with a game-high 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field. Junior forward Myisha Hines-Allen added 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Louisville returns to the Yum! Center Monday for round two.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

