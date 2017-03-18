Legendary rock 'n' roll musician Chuck Berry dies at 90 years ol - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Legendary rock 'n' roll musician Chuck Berry dies at 90 years old

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Missouri police say legendary rock 'n' roll songwriter and guitarist Chuck Berry has died at the age of 90. 

According a Facebook post by the St. Charles County Police Department, officers responded to a medical emergency at 12:40 p.m. Saturday at Berry's home. 

Berry was found unresponsive and emergency crews were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at 1:26 p.m. 

The police department says the family requests privacy during this time. 

