Louisville Zoo celebrates baby gorilla Kindi's first birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big Happy Birthday to one of the Louisville Zoo's cutest residents.

Kindi the baby gorilla celebrated her first birthday today.

Zoo guests had a party and signed a big card as Kindi snuggled, played and munched on plants.

Her mother died of complications during her birth last August, and Kindi was later placed with a surrogate gorilla mother.

The zoo says Kindi is growing up quickly.

"She is eating more solid foods right now. She is still getting bottles a few times a day but she is eating solids and she is becoming more agile, moving around the exhibit faster and with more ease and more independence, really," Kyle Shepherd said.

Kindi was even given a special cake made of fruits for her birthday.

She is the youngest of the 10 gorillas at the Louisville Zoo. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

