Organization helps local high school girls have their perfect pr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Organization helps local high school girls have their perfect prom

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Prom season is quickly approaching and it can be an expensive time for high school students.

On Saturday, the Coalition of Labor Union Women stepped in to help by donating 180 dresses to high school students around Jefferson County and southern Indiana.

Girls lined up an hour before the doors opened to get their first pick at the dresses.

The event was open to all students.

Organizers say prom night can cost hundreds of dollars, but the reaction from the girls today was priceless.

"I tell you what, the smiles, sometimes the tears and the hugs is just so rewarding to have the girls to be so happy and to know we are doing something to help," Vera Newton said.

In addition to the dresses, the girls also got to pick out shoes and handbags.

J.C. Penney also donated gift cards for the event.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.