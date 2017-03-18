Metro government, Russell neighborhood residents help with neigh - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro government, Russell neighborhood residents help with neighborhood cleanup

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a statement against violence and crime on Louisville's west side. And it involves brooms and dust pans.

With bags in hand, volunteers took to the streets in the Russell neighborhood to cleanup the area Saturday.

Louisville Metro Government is working with Russell residents to help beautify the neighborhood and its side streets.

So far, nearly 10 miles of alleys have been cleaned.

Volunteers say this is not only for residents who live in the area, but for visitors as well.

"Our city is actually growing so when we have people come in we want them to see how we take take care of home.  We want them to see a clean city and we want to live in a clean city," said volunteer Jermaine Burks. 

The cleanup was sponsored in part by Mayor Greg Fischer and the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.