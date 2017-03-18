96-year-old WWII Veteran hopes to meet with President Trump during his trip to Louisville

In the lawsuit, Harper claims he was demoted after he told Conrad that he had concerns about the chief’s leadership and also informed some Metro Council members about those issues.

In the lawsuit, Harper claims he was demoted after he told Conrad that he had concerns about the chief’s leadership and also informed some Metro Council members about those issues.

Signs asking for information in 7-year-old Louisville boy's murder are being stolen

Signs asking for information in 7-year-old Louisville boy's murder are being stolen

A Louisville woman is facing serious charges after police say she abandoned her 9-year-old special needs child at the Galt House hotel in downtown Louisville over the weekend.

A Louisville woman is facing serious charges after police say she abandoned her 9-year-old special needs child at the Galt House hotel in downtown Louisville over the weekend.

ALDI is hiring at several stores in Louisville and Indiana, and is holding a job fair on Tuesday, June 20.

ALDI is hiring at several stores in Louisville and Indiana, and is holding a job fair on Tuesday, June 20.

Police say 26-year-old Anthony Jones forced his way into the person's car, pulled a gun, and demanded that the individual perform the sex act, threatening to shoot her if the victim didn't.

Police say 26-year-old Anthony Jones forced his way into the person's car, pulled a gun, and demanded that the individual perform the sex act, threatening to shoot her if the victim didn't.

Authorities say the student was under 16 years of age.

Authorities say the student was under 16 years of age.

An American man who returned home to Ohio last week after being held captive in North Korea has died.

An American man who returned home to Ohio last week after being held captive in North Korea has died.

From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.

From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) – A 96-year-old World War Two veteran is hoping to meet President Donald Trump when he makes a stop in Louisville on Monday.

Ralph Reese dedicated 22 years of his life serving in the United States Air Force. During World War Two he was responsible for transporting classified information.

But his time in the air wasn't always a safe job. He recalls a day when the plane he was in crashed while going 125 mph.

“I was sucked out the doors, hit a stump 20 feet away head first,” Reese said. “Full of guardian angels. Nobody got a broken finger.”

With nearly 100 years of life experience, Reese is hoping to meet and share his knowledge with President Trump when he speaks at Freedom Hall.

“I'd like to talk to him Monday. I sure would like to talk to him,” he said. “I know what it takes to make the country great because we were there when the country was great.”

While the President has been highly criticized for his actions on immigration and healthcare reform, Reese says he has confidence in the commander-in-chief.

Two months ago he even had a sign made asking Trump to make the VA hospital great again.

“He cares a lot about veterans and he's going to do a lot for the veterans too,” Reese said of President Trump.

But most importantly he wants to tell the President this:

“One thing to make this country great, we got to get God back in the country. God's out of the country, he's been put out of the country,” Reese said. “We were called the greatest generation in World war Two. We want to make this the greatest generation during his tenure.”

President Trump's rally will be held at Freedom Hall Monday evening. Click here for details and ticket information.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.