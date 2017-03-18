Rodes City Run 10K races through downtown Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rodes City Run 10K races through downtown Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 5,000 people laced up their shoes Saturday for the second leg of the the Louisville Triple Crown of running.

Participants in the the Rodes City Run 10K ran through downtown Louisville.

The first part of the race was earlier this month.

Special Awards were given out to top winners in the men's, women's and wheelchair divisions.

For the first time, the race went green this year.

30,000 water bottles along the route were replaced with biodegradable cups

