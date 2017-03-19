Coroner identifies U of L student killed in shooting at Tim Faulkner Gallery early Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say one person is dead and several others were injured in a shooting that happened in the Portland neighborhood.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says it happened in the 1500 block of Portland Avenue, near North 15th Street.

The coroner's office says 20-year-old Savannah Walker died at the scene at 7:20 a.m. from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was a student at U of L and funeral arrangements are pending.

Five others who had been shot were taken to the hospital, according to police. They are expected to survive their injuries.



Authorities say a call came in Sunday around 1:30 a.m. According to police, the shooting took place inside the Tim Faulkner Gallery.

Officials say a concert or party was happening at the venue and about 200 people were present.

"Again this is a tragedy, it's a tragedy for our city," Mitchell said.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Police have made no arrests.

Lt. Emily McKinley from LMPD's Homicide Unit is expected to hold a press conference Sunday afternoon, providing an update on the shooting.

Related stories:

RAW VIDEO | LMPD Homicide Unit provides update on shooting at Tim Faulkner Gallery

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.