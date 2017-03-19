Coroner identifies U of L student killed in shooting at Tim Faulkner Gallery early Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say one person is dead and several others were injured in a shooting that happened in the Portland neighborhood.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says it happened in the 1500 block of Portland Avenue, near North 15th Street.
The coroner's office says 20-year-old Savannah Walker died at the scene at 7:20 a.m. from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was a student at U of L and funeral arrangements are pending.
Five others who had been shot were taken to the hospital, according to police. They are expected to survive their injuries.
Authorities say a call came in Sunday around 1:30 a.m. According to police, the shooting took place inside the Tim Faulkner Gallery.
Officials say a concert or party was happening at the venue and about 200 people were present.
"Again this is a tragedy, it's a tragedy for our city," Mitchell said.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
Police have made no arrests.
Lt. Emily McKinley from LMPD's Homicide Unit is expected to hold a press conference Sunday afternoon, providing an update on the shooting.
