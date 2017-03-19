Coroner identifies U of L student killed in shooting at Tim Faul - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coroner identifies U of L student killed in shooting at Tim Faulkner Gallery early Sunday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say one person is dead and several others were injured in a shooting that happened in the Portland neighborhood.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says it happened in the 1500 block of Portland Avenue, near North 15th Street.

The coroner's office says 20-year-old Savannah Walker died at the scene at 7:20 a.m. from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was a student at U of L and funeral arrangements are pending. 

Five others who had been shot were taken to the hospital, according to police. They are expected to survive their injuries. 

Authorities say a call came in Sunday around 1:30 a.m. According to police, the shooting took place inside the Tim Faulkner Gallery.

Officials say a concert or party was happening at the venue and about 200 people were present.

"Again this is a tragedy, it's a tragedy for our city," Mitchell said.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Police have made no arrests.

Lt. Emily McKinley from LMPD's Homicide Unit is expected to hold a press conference Sunday afternoon, providing an update on the shooting. 

Related stories:

RAW VIDEO | LMPD Homicide Unit provides update on shooting at Tim Faulkner Gallery

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.