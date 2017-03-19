The New Blak clothing company looks to bring ethical fashion to local mall

Two Louisville teens have been arrested after police say they shot two juveniles with a BB gun in the Highlands neighborhood late Monday night.

Authorities say the student was under 16 years of age.

A year ago, we told you how local residents with skin cancer went from stage 4 to cancer-free in a matter of months using a new drug called Keytruda. Now that same drug is helping a Louisville man with a rare type of lung cancer and capturing the attention of the medical world.

If you're gonna steal a stick-shift, you'd better know how to drive a stick-shift.

According to LMPD's Facebook page, the drugs were found on Monday.

A Lexington school employee accused of raping a former student under the age of 16 appeared before a judge on Monday.

From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the last two years, the New Blak clothing company has offered eco-friendly and ethical clothing in Louisville, but the company now wants to open a store at a local mall, and they need the community's help.

Amanda Dare isn't trying to reinvent the little black dress, but she is trying to transform how the classic is made.

"The whole idea of The New Blak is to challenge fast fashion so I wanted to pick a trendy fashion phrase and kind of turn it on its head," said Dare, who is the creator of the eco-friendly clothing line.

"Most of your clothing is made overseas using slave labor or child labor or in situations that don't have any ethical standards," Dare said.

Instead, everything can be traced back to her Sellersburg, Indiana, studio where Dare and her "girl gang," as she calls them, man the sewing machines. They make every piece that makes it to the customer.

"You can tell exactly where your clothes are coming from and the people who have made them," Dare said.

No scrap is wasted as Dare works to minimize her fashion footprint.

"Maybe 15-20 percent waste and that ends up in the landfills as well not just the clothing they produce for you," Dare said.

While keeping the line sustainable and ethical are key, she always has the customer in mind.

"I really want to inspire women to feel comfortable in their clothing no matter where they are," she said.

The New Blak has existed online and through a mobile boutique that Dare takes to parties and festivals for the past two years. Now she's challenging fast fashion head-on with her hopes of opening a store in the mall.

"I really want to bring the option to the community and it seems like most people are still shopping at the malls here in Louisville," she said. "So I want to bring it to where the people are."

Opening a storefront isn't easy, so Dare is asking for community support by launching a KickStarter campaign to make her dream a reality.

"Fashion is strong in Louisville, we just need to provide more opportunities for people involved," she said.

If everything goes as planned, The New Blak Boutique will open in April at Oxmoor Center.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.