Kellyanne Conway's husband tapped for DOJ role - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kellyanne Conway's husband tapped for DOJ role

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: CNN) (Image Courtesy: CNN)

Washington (CNN) -- President Trump is expected to nominate the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, to run the Justice Department's civil division, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN.

If confirmed by the Senate, George Conway would lead an office that would handle legal challenges to major Trump administration initiatives, such as the controversial travel ban.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Conway -- a corporate lawyer -- was expected to be tapped for the position. Conway had previously been considered for the post of US solicitor general, according to sources who spoke to CNN in December.

George Conway is a partner at the corporate law firm of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, where he has worked for 28 years. He is currently a partner in the firm's litigation department where, according to the firm's website, he has honed his talents in securities, contract and antitrust litigation.

Throughout his career, he has represented high-profile clients, including the National Football League and cigarette giant Philip Morris, which he represented in a successful defamation lawsuit against ABC News.

Conway already has stood before the Supreme Court, arguing a case before it in 2010, Morrison v. National Australia Bank.

Conway graduated from Yale Law School in 1987 after attending Harvard College. He also clerked for US Circuit Judge Ralph Winter, Jr. of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, who was nominated to the court by President Ronald Reagan.

He was part of the team of lawyers in the 1990s who represented Paula Jones in her sexual harassment lawsuit against then-President Bill Clinton. He helped write the Supreme Court brief in the case that would establish a legal precedent for a sitting president to be sued in civil court.

CNN's Jeremy Diamond and Susannah Cullinane contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.