LMPD officer arrested for domestic violence - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Travis Hayden (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Travis Hayden (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An LMPD officer has been arrested on a charge of assault.

Travis Hayden was booked into Metro Corrections on Saturday afternoon, according to the jail's website.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says Hayden is a 14-year veteran of the department in the Training Unit, and has been placed on administrative reassignment until officials have completed their investigation. 

A police report says a female victim stated that Hayden began yelling and screaming at her.

Police say the victim stated she walked away from Hayden, who then grabbed her and shoved her into a wall.

Officials say Hayden then "punched the victim on her face with a closed fist causing pain, swelling and bruising."

Investigators say the victim then locked herself in a bedroom and Hayden kicked the door. Authorities say the woman then fled to a bathroom where she was able to call police.

According to police, the victim also suffered an injury to her right shin, which had a small laceration.

Hayden is charged with fourth-degree assault/domestic violence.

