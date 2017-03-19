LEWIS | U of L women gearing up for challenge from "scrappy" Tennessee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Cardinals womens coach Jeff Walz says Monday’s second round game between his 4th-seeded Cards and 5th-seeded Tennessee Volunteers has potential as a marquee matchup.

“There is no doubt that this could be one of the better, if not best, second-round games that has presented itself, “ Walz said.

The Cardinals will tip it off against Tennessee at 6:30pm Monday at the KFC Yum! Center. Walz says that earlier tip time will hopefully help give his team the home court advantage.

“We'd love to see us get between 8- to 10,000 in here for Monday night. You know, we're at 5,400, I believe, for (Saturday’s) games, but I'm challenging our fans, challenging our city, to see if we can't get 8- to 10,000 out here for Monday night's game, because it's going to be a great basketball game,” Walz said.

U of L comes into Monday’s game off a 20-point win against 13-seed Chattanooga. Tennessee knocked off Dayton 66-57.

“They're a great team. Very talented. They have a great coach as well,” said U of L guard Asia Durr, who had a game high 27 points in the NCAA opener against Chattanooga. Durr says Tennessee presents a challenge with their hustle and ability to run. She describes them as "scrappy."

“We're going to get their best shot. We're going to get everybody's best shot, because this is the tournament. Nobody wants to go home, so that's what it's all up to now.”

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.