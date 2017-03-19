Louisville falls to Michigan 73-69 in 2nd round of NCAA Tourname - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville falls to Michigan 73-69 in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Louisville falls to Michigan 73-69 in Indianapolis in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. 

UK will take on Wichita State Sunday afternoon. 

Our sports team is in Indy with the Cats and the Cards.

Stay with WDRB for full coverage from both games. 

