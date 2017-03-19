BOZICH | Michigan rallies in second half to end Louisville's season

John Beilein (left) and Rick Pitino have had three epic games in their careers.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WDRB) – Add another classic to the list of Rick Pitino-John Beilein college basketball encounters: But this was a different outcome than the previous two.

Rallying furiously from a 9-point hole in the second half, Michigan defeated Louisville, 73-69, in the second round of the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Michigan forward D.J. Wilson made four free throws in the final 17.3 seconds to secure the win. Pitino had defeated Beilein’s West Virginia team in the 2005 NCAA Tournament as well as his Michigan team in the 2013 NCAA championship game.

Louisville led 36-28 at halftime. The Cardinals stretched their lead to nine less than 90 seconds into the second half.

But the Wolverines came thundering back behind the powerful play of point guard Derrick Walton Jr. and center Moritz Wagner. Those two delivered back-to-back three pointers, the first by Wagner, to push Michigan ahead 61-55 with about seven minutes to play.

Wagner led Michigan with 26 points. Walton scored 10. Donovan Mitchell paced Louisville with 19 points while Deng Adel scored 16.

The Cards finished their season 25-9. The defeat was the seventh loss by teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference in the opening weekend of the tournament. North Carolina and Duke are the only ACC teams still competing for the title.

The Wolverines advance to the semifinals of the Midwest Regional in Kansas City on Thursday. They’ll play the either Oregon or Rhode Island.

