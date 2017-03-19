RAW VIDEO | LMPD Homicide Unit provides update on shooting at Ti - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | LMPD Homicide Unit provides update on shooting at Tim Faulkner Gallery

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lt. Emily McKinley of LMPD's Homicide Unit held a press conference Sunday afternoon updating the community on a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at the Tim Faulkner Gallery in the Portland neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Portland Avenue near North 15th Street around 1:30 a.m. during a concert at the gallery, police say.

Officials say one female victim died at the scene and five others were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. 

You can watch the full press conference in the video player above. 

LMPD says one person dead, several others hurt after shooting at Tim Faulkner Gallery

