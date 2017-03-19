Big blocks carry the Big Blue: Kentucky tops Wichita State 65-62 to advance to NCAA Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB) -- It was another typical nail-biter against Wichita State. But the University of Kentucky basketball team was able to prevent another No. 2-seed shocker.

Wichita State came alive in the closing minutes, with back-to-back threes by Zach Brown and Landry Shamet pulling the Shockers within a single point with just under a minute to play. A three-pointer by Malik Monk and a driving dunk by De’Aaron Fox were all that kept Kentucky’s lead during the run.

But after a Kentucky miss, Markis McDuffie tried to shoot a three over Malik Monk, and the Kentucky freshman blocked it, then brought in the loose ball and was fouled with 10.6 seconds left. He made both free throws, and Bam Adebayo blocked Shamet’s last second three-point attempt to tie, and Kentucky prevailed 65-62.

It was tight throughout. Wichita State’s largest lead was four. Kentucky was up seven with 4:09 left and looked as if it might put things away. But the Shockers never faded.

Kentucky got 14 points each from Monk and Fox to lead the way, and Adebayo added 13 to move Kentucky on to the NCAA Sweet 16 in Memphis later this week.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.