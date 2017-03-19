Supporters ready for President Trump Rally as Freedom Hall prepa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Supporters ready for President Trump Rally as Freedom Hall prepares

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - President Trump will make his first stop in Louisville Monday night as president and preparations are underway at Freedom Hall.

Sunday thousands of dancers, part of a national competition, packed Freedom Hall just a day before the president’s arrival.

Secret Service did a security walk-through Saturday, which delayed some dancers from competing.

“I found out yesterday because our cheer competition got delayed an hour because of something they were doing to get ready for Trump,” said Sylvia Brookshire, who has a daughter competing at Freedom Hall.

Not far from the Hall, Trump supporters set up a mobile shop selling t-shirts, pins, buttons, and life-size cardboard cut-outs of the president.

“It doesn’t matter where he is. If he goes where ever we will follow him,” says Holly Allison, who travels the country supporting the president.

Neither the president’s campaign representatives or Freedom Hall are saying how many tickets have been reserved in the 15,000 seat arena but they have set ground rules.

No handmade signs or professional cameras, selfie sticks or backpacks allowed inside.

Monday will be the first time Trey Kennedy will see the Commander in Chief with that title; having attended many campaigns events over the last year.

“I am excited because it shows Louisville is on the political map and actually shows that Kentucky as a state is important to the Trump administration and to national politics,” Kennedy said. “I mean it’s the President of the United States ... whether you agree with him or disagree with him it is definitely something to come out and see.”

Doors open to the public at 4:30 p.m. and the president is scheduled to speak around 7:30 p.m.

Related stories:

President Trump to hold rally in Louisville on Monday, March 20

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.