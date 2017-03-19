Couple wins contest to have their wedding at White Castle - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Couple wins contest to have their wedding at White Castle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wedding fit for a castle ... a White Castle that is. 

Dylan Lowery and Nicole McCullough have been together for six years and entered a radio contest for a chance to win a wedding at the restaurant. 

For them, the meaning behind the contest was sentimental. 

"Our first date was in a White Castle so this particular White Castle does mean a lot to us and we couldn't have had a better restaurant to do it at," Lowery said. 

What would a White Castle wedding be without a giant slider cake and traditional sliders? 

As part of the contest, the couple also received flowers, rings and wedding photos. 

