20-year-old U of L Student killed during weekend concert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old University of Louisville student was killed and five others hit by gunfire during a shooting at a weekend concert.

The victim was 20-year-old Savannah Walker. She was a junior at U of L.

"This is every parent's worst nightmare," said Dean Walker, Savannah's father.

To be honest, Dean Walker's nightmare started last month when his wife died from pancreatic cancer.

"Savannah and her mom were just so, so tight. It was a devastating loss for all of us," Walker said.

Early Sunday morning, the nightmare got worse.

"I was just praying that it was a dream and I would wake up," Walker said.

Walker's daughter was with friends at a concert at the Tim Faulkner Gallery in Portland on Saturday night when shots were fired.

"When her friends went outside, they realized she wasn't with them," he said.

Savannah was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Everything was going great and then out of nowhere, shots were fired," Kyle Blust said.

Blust is general manager of The Tim Faulkner Gallery and witnessed the shooting.

"I was standing behind the guy that got shot," Blust said.

Blust said the scene was chaotic, and he heard at least seven shots fired.

"My main focus was just getting people out of the building and getting them away from the gunfire," he said.

"During the gunfire, six individuals were struck," said Lt. Emily McKinley, with LMPD's Homicide Unit.

Lt. McKinley said the five other victims are expected to survive but police need help solving the case.

"In cases such as this, one of the more difficult things is, in the first few days, we often have more questions than we do answers," Lt. McKinley said.

Police hope some of the answers will come from people who attended the concert or even saw pictures on social media.

"If you were at the concert and you took a photo or a video and it's not on social media, please, again, reach out to us," Lt. McKinley said.

And even if you want do it for police, Dean Walker hopes you will consider speaking up for a grieving father.

"Please speak up," Walker said. "I would step up for you in a heart beat."

Savannah Walker was also a Ballard High School graduate, where she played field hockey and lacrosse, and was part of the debate team at U of L.

If you have any pictures, video or information to share with police, please call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

