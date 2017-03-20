Four finalists compete in the KDF Derby Burger Challenge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville crowns its own "burger king." Maurice Williams won his second consecutive Kentucky Derby Festival annual Derby Burger Challenge.

His SmoFried Cafe Burger beat out three other finalists in a cook-off hosted live on the air by WDRB in the Morning's Keith Kaiser. Williams' burger is seasoned with cocoa and Kona coffee then served with provolone cheese and his secret ingredient of bourbon-pickled red onions on a pretzel bun.

More than 12,000 beef lovers voted online to help pick the top 4 finalists for this year's Derby Burger Challenge sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council. This year's finalists include second place finisher John Overfield of Prospect with the Winner By A Nose Burger. Louisville's Scott Wisdom came in third with the Mint Julep Bacon Cheeseburger. And Tanya Hicks of Salem, Indiana was fourth with her Pineapple Mango Pico Burger.

A panel of judges chose the Derby Burger Champion based on Taste, Appearance, Creativity and Ease of Preparation. The winning burger will be featured at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville during Derby Festival, sampled at BeerFest presented by American Founders Bank and on the menu at Napa River Grill in May and June.

The winning chef also receives VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville, tickets to Waterfront Jam, as well as a $100 gift certificate to Kroger and a grilling package from Kentucky Beef Council.

