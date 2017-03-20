California waiter fired for asking diners for proof of residency

Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

Louisville faces an elimination game against TCU Thursday night after the Cardinals were beaten by Florida in the College World Series.

After losing to Florida Tuesday night, Louisville must win three straight games to advance in the College World Series.

A Lexington school employee accused of raping a former student under the age of 16 appeared before a judge on Monday.

Police say the bust is part of an ongoing investigation.

Twelve families were displaced Tuesday night when a fire broke out at the Broadleaf Apartments in southwest Louisville.

From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.

LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a Louisville man who reportedly went missing on his way to the Bonnaroo Music Festival.

(CNN) -- A California waiter has been fired after asking patrons at a Huntington Beach restaurant for proof of residency when they ordered a drink.

The exchange happened at the Saint Marc pub-café on March 11, according to CNN affiliate KABC.

"The fact that he said, 'I need to make sure you're from here before I serve you,' was completely unacceptable," Diana Carrillo wrote on Facebook after visiting the Pacific Coast Highway restaurant last Saturday with two friends.

In a reply to a comment about the incident on their verified Facebook page, the restaurant said:

"In no way are the actions of this former employee representative of the Saint Marc brand nor are they reflective of the opinions of anyone else on our team, including executive management. We have always celebrated being part of the diverse Huntington Beach community, which means valuing all guests and treating every individual with respect."

In the post, Saint Marc the pub-café called the incident "very unfortunate" and said they had terminated "the employee at fault."

"In no way are the actions of this former employee representative of the Saint Marc brand nor are they reflective of the opinions of anyone else on our team, including executive management," the comment said.

Diana Carrillo wrote about the incident on Facebook.

"I looked at my friend and sister and I said 'Did he really just ask us this?' They said yeah, he asked us the same thing," Carrillo told KABC. After complaining to the restaurant manager, they were told they could sit in another section, KABC reported.

Shaken by the incident, the diners left the restaurant before eating, according to KABC.

To make amends, the restaurant said they contacted Carrillo and plan to make a donation to the Orange County Immigrant Youth United, Carrillo's charity of choice.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.