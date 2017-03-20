Dairy Queen giving away free vanilla cones on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What better way to welcome spring than with free ice cream?
Dairy Queen is giving away free small vanilla cones on Monday, March 20, which is the first day of spring.
The offer is only good at participating locations.
There's only one free cone per customer.
