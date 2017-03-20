Supporters lining up early ahead of President Trump's visit to L - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Supporters lining up early ahead of President Trump's visit to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some supporters of President Donald Trump are lining up early for a rally scheduled to happen Monday evening.

President Trump will hold a rally at Freedom Hall, which has a scheduled start time of 7:30 p.m.

It's President Trump's first visit to the Derby City since taking office.

President Trump visited Louisville twice during his campaign, once to accept the endorsement of the NRA, and once for a political rally.

While the White House has not released specifics about what President Trump will discuss, political experts say with the healthcare debate in the national spotlight, he wants to make good on a campaign promise to repeal and replace Obamacare, which is something Vice President Mike Pence did on his visit to Louisville, a little over a week ago.

Gordon Coulter is a Trump supporter who traveled from southern Illinois to attend the rally. "I've never seen a president who's gone into the White House and actually started keeping his promises from day one. Building the wall is one of those important factors for me. Controlling immigration, of course, is another one. I could go on and on. I have nothing but support for President Donald Trump, that's for sure," Coulter said.

One woman said she has been to 20 Trump rallies.

"In Washington they're just out for blood," said Lynette White, a Trump supporter. "I think he likes these rallies because he can connect with his supporters -- the people who put him in office -- so that's why we like to go."

Protesters are expected to set up in the parking lot of the Expo Center.

Drivers can expect traffic delays around Freedom Hall, as well as heightened security.

Banners, homemade signs and backpacks will not be allowed inside the rally.

Doors for the event open at 4:30 p.m.

Attendees will need a ticket to attend the rally. The tickets are free.

