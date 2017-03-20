Police say man killed after crash in Grayson County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say man killed after crash in Grayson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Grayson County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

According to a news release, a deputy went to the 6100 block of Millerstown Road to investigate a crash in Clarkson, Kentucky, just before 4 a.m.

Police say an investigation revealed that a 2000 Ford F-150 was traveling east on Millerstown Road. Terry Walker, 33, was driving the truck, according to police.

Officials say for unknown reasons, the truck crossed into the westbound lane and went off the road. The truck then hit a concrete culvert, which caused it to overturn. Police say the vehicle came to a rest on the driver's side and Walker was partially pinned underneath the truck.

Investigators say Walker was not wearing a seatbelt and he was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a coroner.

