Police say man killed after crash in Grayson County

The initial charges filed in Madison County against the parents.

The initial charges filed in Madison County against the parents.

The suspect allegedly threw the pigs out the window when he realized they were dead.

The suspect allegedly threw the pigs out the window when he realized they were dead.

Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

A grand jury Wednesday chose not to indict Louisville Metro Council President David Yates on a felony assault charge stemming from an incident at a University of Louisville football game in November.

A grand jury Wednesday chose not to indict Louisville Metro Council President David Yates on a felony assault charge stemming from an incident at a University of Louisville football game in November.

Twelve families were displaced Tuesday night when a fire broke out at the Broadleaf Apartments in southwest Louisville.

Twelve families were displaced Tuesday night when a fire broke out at the Broadleaf Apartments in southwest Louisville.

Police say the bust is part of an ongoing investigation.

Police say the bust is part of an ongoing investigation.

From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.

From 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Father's Day, the good deeds under the golden arches didn't stop.

LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a Louisville man who reportedly went missing on his way to the Bonnaroo Music Festival.

LMPD is asking for the public's help in locating a Louisville man who reportedly went missing on his way to the Bonnaroo Music Festival.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Grayson County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

According to a news release, a deputy went to the 6100 block of Millerstown Road to investigate a crash in Clarkson, Kentucky, just before 4 a.m.

Police say an investigation revealed that a 2000 Ford F-150 was traveling east on Millerstown Road. Terry Walker, 33, was driving the truck, according to police.

Officials say for unknown reasons, the truck crossed into the westbound lane and went off the road. The truck then hit a concrete culvert, which caused it to overturn. Police say the vehicle came to a rest on the driver's side and Walker was partially pinned underneath the truck.

Investigators say Walker was not wearing a seatbelt and he was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a coroner.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.