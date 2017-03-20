POLICE: 18-year-old woman arrested after 100 pounds of pot, $100,000 found in Louisville home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested early Friday after police say they raided a residence in south Louisville and seized marijuana and cash.

According to arrest documents, police served a search warrant at the residence in the 7800 block of Sailor Road near the Fern Creek neighborhood around 3 a.m on March 17 after an extensive investigation into individuals trafficking "large amounts of marijuana" in the Louisville area.

Police say the suspect, 18-year-old Hannah Weathers, was present when the search was conducted at the residence and another location.

Police say investigators found approximately 100 pounds of "high grade marijuana," an estimated $100,000 in cash, and "an abundance of packaging material and vacuum sealing devices."

Weathers was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana greater than five pounds, possession of drug paraphernalia and engaging in organized crime.

