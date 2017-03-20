Authorities identify man found shot to death outside Louisville Thorntons

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed outside a Louisville gas station last week.

It happened at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13, at the Thorntons gas station on Cane Run Road near Farnsley Road, which is just south of the Watterson Expressway.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim has been identified as 42-year-old Ernie J. Hawkins.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the shooting had nothing to do with the business.

"When officers arrived, they located a white male that had been shot," Mitchell said. "He received fatal injuries and died here on the scene."

Police won't give details on what led up to the shooting, but investigators working the case searched a car and a truck in the parking lot. They did say one of those vehicles appears to belong to Hawkins.

Homicide detectives worked into the early hours of Tuesday, March 14, interviewing witnesses and looking for evidence. There may also be surveillance video from the store that could help the investigation.

This isn't the first time the Thorntons on Cane Run Road has been a crime scene. Two people drove themselves there after being shot at the beginning of the year. A few weeks later, a young girl told police two men in a white van tried to abduct her from the same intersection as the gas station.

So far, no information on a suspect has been released, but anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tipline at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.