Sen. Paul says he hopes GOP's proposal to repeal and replace Obama care fails

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says he hopes the Republican health care proposal will fail so that "true negotiations" can begin.

Paul spoke to a group of Louisville business leaders at the Chamber of Commerce early Monday, hours before President Donald Trump planned a campaign-style rally in the same city to advocate for the plan that would repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law.

Paul said he would not attend the rally because he planned to fly back to Washington to continue building a coalition to defeat the plan. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is scheduled to attend the rally.

Paul says the plan is "not a real fix," and refers to it as "Obamacare Lite."

"I think it's important for Republicans to understand that, once we pass something, we will own it, and if what we pass is not going to work, it's a bad thing to own," Paul said.

